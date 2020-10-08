Heybourne near Winhaven to close for roundabout installation

Heybourne between Buckeye Road and Bougainvillea will be closed while a roundabout is installed.

Kurt Hildebrand

Heybourne Road will be closed between Bougainvillea and Buckeye 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 through Nov. 25.

The closure of Heybourne Road is for the construction of the new roundabout intersection with the Heybourne Road extension to the south.

A detour will be provided for traffic going to and from Bougainvillea and Frieda Lane via Shantel Drive and Sanford Way. Traffic on Buckeye will be shifted to the south on a temporary road.

Direct questions can be directed to the Community Development Department at (775)-782-6234.