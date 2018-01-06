Here’s the only resolution for a happy New Year

How have you done with keeping your New Year's resolutions? Most people don't make it through the first week. Only 8 percent keep them — so they say. I have good news of hope for you. You only need 1 resolution to have a wonderful life — and you get second chances.

Jesus was teaching about worry and being anxious — have you ever been? And, He taught about keeping our priorities, "keeping the main thing, the main thing" He said, "Do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?"

Why are you anxious about things like clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin. If God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is gone – will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?

Jesus gave us our resolution, "Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness (rightness) and all these things will be added to you." So, how do we start? Read and study about the Kingdom of God. Begin by surrendering ourselves and our day. (see Rom. 12:1-2) Each morning, follow the Apostle Paul's instruction, "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. If you do this, you will experience God's peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus." (Phil. 4:6-7)

If you read Jeremiah's great book of Lamentations, you'll find a key in the middle. He says "The unfailing love of the LORD never ends! By His mercies we have been kept from complete destruction. Great is His faithfulness; His mercies begin afresh each day." (Lam. 3:22-23) If God's work is new and fresh each morning, shouldn't we be also? Paul tells us, "If anyone is in Christ, they are a new creation. The old has past the new has come." So, if God's work is "new every morning" – shouldn't we be?

A year is 365 days. Today, as you're reading these words, you are beginning a New Year that started this morning. With the Lord, we get a new 365 each and every day. When I arise, I want to thank God for a "Happy New Year." And when I "hit the sack," I want to end each day with a "Happy Thanksgiving" for all He has done and provided. "Happy New Year" today, tomorrow, and …

Recommended Stories For You

Pastor Bill Baltz is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.