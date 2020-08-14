Helicopter working fire above Holbrook Junction

The Gold Fire burns above Minnehaha Canyon in Topaz Ranch Estates.

John Flaherty

A lightning strike set a 2.5 acre fire above Minnehaha Canyon in southern Douglas County.

East Fork, state and federal firefighters are on the scene of the Gold Fire which is burning slowly in the grass this morning, but it’s headed for piñon-juniper.

“The fire is inaccessible to ground resources,” East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said.

Two state helicopters are flying water to the fire which is believed to be on Bureau of Land Management territory.

A U.S. Forest Service engine and two East Fork brush trucks and a water tender is working the fire.