Heavy rain, lightning in Alpine County

Rain squalls in the Sierra near Monitor Pass.

www.nevadafireinfo.org

Genoa, Nev. — Heavy rain is falling in Alpine County near Monitor Pass.

The National Weather Service issued a statement at 3:30 p.m. saying radar indicated strong thunderstorms nine miles southwest of Topaz Lake.

According to the radar, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain is hitting the Washington burn scar where some debris flow could be possible.

A gauge in Markleeville recorded .28 inches of rain over the past hour.

16 lightning strikes have been reported between Mokelumne and Carson Iceberg wildernesses.

There have been no reports of fires as of 4:30 p.m.