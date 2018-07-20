Heavy lightning sets a few fires, rain helps put them out

Heavy lightning in the Pine Nuts set a few small fires, that were slowed down by accompanying heavy rain.

Bureau of Land Management firefighters are battling an estimated 5-acre fire near China Spring that was reported at about 2 p.m.

East Fork firefighters responded to Fish Springs twice.

The first call was around the same time as the China Spring report, but firefighters were unable to locate anything burning.

At 3:40 p.m. East Fork firefighters located a single tree ablaze near Pinenut Road and Blue Sage.

Fish Springs reported receiving .14 inches of rain over two hours. Rain was heavier further in the mountains.

Portions of Johnson Lane reported receiving .12 inches in an hour.

As of 5 p.m. Friday there were no reports of flooding.

Temperatures cooled considerably with Johnson Lane dropping 25 degrees in less than two hours.