Heavenly Holiday Craft Faire scheduled Nov. 2

Mark your calendar for a fun-filled day of handmade gifts, home-baked goodies silent auction, Kid’s Market and themed gift basket raffles (such as: spa, breakfast, Starbucks, movies, fire pit, fall harvest, golf, dog/pet, snacks, kids’ coloring, tea time, grilling or wine).

Don’t miss the “Heavenly Holiday Faire” on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Road, Gardnerville. Come early for homemade cinnamon pecan rolls and stay for the chili lunch.

This year marks more than 30 years that the United Methodist Women have handcrafted gifts, fall and Christmas holiday decorations, wreaths, table centerpieces and baked goodies for the fair to support local, national and international women’s and children’s charities and missions.

“The Heavenly Holiday Craft Faire will have something for the whole family: Handcrafted gifts, ornaments, wreaths, jewelry, holiday décor, “grandma’s attic” is a series of tables that display antiques for sale at the faire with Items that might include things like antique teacups, silver, jewelry, vases, books, lamps, clocks, gloves and much more,” said co-chairs Sharon Calvert and Susan Hamarlund. “There is even a ‘Kid’s Only Market’ with Santa. You could be a winner of a silent auction or gift basket or the “Nevada photo” raffle with a wild horse excursion and family photo shoot.”

Tickets are available Sunday or Monday mornings at the church, at the Faire on Nov. 2 or by calling Glenda, at 265-0854.

“We have a large number of members who share their time and talents all year long to make amazing hand-made gifts and decorations. The morning “Story-time with Santa” is always a hit with the kids, as well as the “Kids’ Only Market.” Hamarlund said. “We also have lots of fun, build strong friendships in the process and support our local charities.”

The crafting team, chaired by Nancy Raymond and Debbie Ham, works year-long making unique gifts and décor for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Call 782-4600 for more information, stop by the Carson Valley United Methodist Church or contact shoelscherday@gmail.com. And be sure to visit their website at carsonvalleyumc.com.

