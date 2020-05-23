Heated election drives voting

More than a quarter of Douglas County’s active Republicans have already cast a ballot in the 2020 mail-in primary.

That shouldn’t be a surprise, given the heated election for a majority of the seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

According to figures released by the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office on Friday morning, 5,407 Republican ballots have been accepted. To be accepted, a ballot has to be signed and the signature on the ballot must match that in the voter rolls.

Republicans make up nearly 64 percent of the 8,481 ballots returned so far. Nevada has a closed primary, so only Republicans will get to vote in the June county commissioner race.

District 1 County Commissioner Dave Nelson is being challenged by Gardnerville Ranchos resident Danny Tarkanian. District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh is facing a challenge from Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner. North county residents Walt Nowosad and Nate Tolbert are vying for County Commission Chairman Barry Penzel’s District 5 seat.

Gardnerville Ranchos Improvement District trustee John Sheridan said he was accosted on Wednesday while going door-to-door for Nelson.

According to the sheriff’s report, Sheridan was near Sweetwater Drive in the Ranchos when a man approached him angrily and put his finger on his chest.

Sheridan told deputies he didn’t want to press charges. Deputies looked for the man, but didn’t find him.

“I was finishing up canvassing Springfield Drive, approaching Sweeetwater Drive when the individual was walking down the road,” Sheridan said. “I believe I have every right to walk door-to-door talking with my constituents about the issues facing the Ranchos and the candidates I believe would represent us best, who I believe is Dave Nelson.”

Sheridan said that the man wasn’t affiliated with any campaign.

“He was just a bit overly passionate about his side,” he said.

Tarkanian, Walsh and Tolbert have received endorsements from both the Carson Valley and Tahoe chambers of commerce, the Douglas County Sheriffs Protective, Douglas County Employees and the East Fork Firefighters associations. The trio are also endorsed by the Douglas-Carson Farm Bureau and Sierra Nevada Realtors.

Both parties will get to select their nominee for House of Representatives District 2. So far around 23 percent of the county’s active Democrats have sent in their ballot.

There are seven Democrats seeking the right to face the Republican nominee for Congress, including Carson Valley resident Patricia Ackerman. Rep. Mark Amodei faces two challengers for the Republican nomination. No Democrat has ever represented District 2 which encompasses most of Northern Nevada.

Only 12.9 percent of nonpartisan voters have cast a ballot.

Voters who haven’t received a ballot in the mail, or want to know the status of their ballot can check at http://www.govotedouglas.com

Voters may drop off ballots or obtain a replacement at the County Courthouse.