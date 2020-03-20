Health officials report third Western Nevada coronavirus case

A Carson City man in his 70s, who had closed contact with the first coronavirus victim, has come down with the virus.

“He had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case,” health officials said. “His condition is stable, and he is self-isolating at his home. Carson City Health and Human Services is contact tracing and monitoring the patient. We will not be releasing any additional details on the individual to protect their privacy. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve his community. “

This is the third case in the quad-county area, including one in Douglas County that was reported on Wednesday.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Put distance between yourself and others. Keep at least 6 feet between you and other people. Stay home as much as possible. Avoid shaking hands.

• Do not go to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

• If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.

• Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

SFor updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is (775) 283-4789.