Health officials report third Lyon County case

A third Lyon County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, as a tenth Carson City case was reported on Saturday morning.

The Lyon woman is in her 30s, while the new Carson case is a woman in her 70s.

Both women are self-isolating and are in stable condition, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, who serves as public health officers for Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey.

So far, there have been 20 cases in the four counties with two reported recoveries, including one of the seven diagnosed cases in Douglas County. No deaths from the virus have been reported in the quad-county region.

Washoe County public health officials have reported four deaths and 229 cases if the virus. In all, 26 Washoe residents have recovered from the virus.

Statewide, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 43 deaths statewide at 1,742 cases, including those in Washoe County. Of the state’s more than 3 million residents, only 16,163 have been tested.

Friday morning, a runaway girl, who had reportedly recently been at Willow Springs Center for children with behavioral health needs, was taken into custody in Indian Hills, along with her boyfriend.

State agencies are investigating an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility located in Reno involving two-dozen youth and 11 staff members, according to a statement issued Friday evening by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.