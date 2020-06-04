Health officials report 18 new cases, including two in Douglas

Eighteen new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday evening, the most ever in a single day in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

Of those cases only two were in Douglas County, a man and woman in their 50s. Three of the cases were in Carson and the rest were Lyon County residents

“Of the cases reported today, 13 are close contacts and household members to previously reported cases” Spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said Thursday night. “CCHHS wants to remind everyone to still practice preventative actions such as washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wearing a cloth face covering out in public, keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others, and staying home as much as possible. If you are sick, stay home. Do not go to work or out in public except to seek medical attention. If you are seeking medical attention, call your provider and let them know what symptoms you are experiencing.”

The spike brought Lyon County to 31 active cases, more than Carson City and Douglas County combined.

The capital still leads in total cases with 102 to Lyon’s 80 and Douglas’ 37.

A Carson man in his 70s died on Thursday. There are a half-dozen people in the hospital with the disease.

“Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease,” Rapp said. “Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.”

So far, there have been 220 active cases in the four counties with 59 active.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.