Health official recommends Washoe County schools not reopen due to coronavirus spike

Washoe County health officials are recommending Washoe not reopen schools on Aug. 17, citing an increase in the number of people who’ve tested positive.

Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick told members of the county’s health board that the numbers of those with the virus are well above the 100 per 100,000 threshold set by the governor’s Office.

“My recommendation is that they not reopen right now,” he said. “Based on county tracking criteria the governor has established and the fact we are far exceeding that threshold as far as the new cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days and we are continuing to see an increase in our new cases.”

He said Washoe was at 190.8 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

Carson City may also be over that threshold, with 73 new cases over the past two weeks and a population of 57,115.

Douglas County school board trustees approved a combined in-person-distance learning plan to open schools in Carson Valley on Aug. 17. Lake schools would open on Aug. 31 under the plan.

How many students actually turn up for school on those days is still a question that will be answered by whether parents opt to continue distance learning.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services, Douglas has had 32 new cases since July 8, which would translate to roughly 65 cases per 100,000, well below the threshold.

Dick said the Washoe County School Board of Trustees is scheduled to take up the issue on Tuesday.