Health Inspections for June 27
June 28, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
June 11
CC Meneley
Elementary School
School Kitchen
1446 Muir Drive
Minden
Score: 99
Significant amounts of ice condensate from the freezing unit in the walk-in freezer were noted. Ice was observed on the floor, the shelving underneath the unit on the fan guard, the unit itself and on top of a 20 pound box of frozen broccoli cuts.
Rite of Passage, ATCS
School Kitchen
2560 Business Parkway
Minden
Score: 99
The wash cycle temperature gauge only reached 140 degrees Fahrenheit then appeared to stick at the temperature, the rinse cycle temperature gauge only reached 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit during the full cycle. The temperature reached inside the mechanical dishwasher appeared to be sufficient, however, this machine cannot be used until the dials are repaired/replaced so that the accurate required temperature is mer. The 3 compartment sink was set up to wash,rinse and sanitize the dishes until repairs/replacement is made.
Tahoe Hot Pot
Restaurant
177 Highway 50 No. 103
Stateline
Score: 92
Chemicals were being stored in the food preparation area. Toxic chemicals must be properly segregated from food items to avoid cross contamination. No evidence of cross contamination.
All food items must be properly date labeled and discarded after 7 days.
The dishwashing station was backed up with dirty dishes.
No sanitation bucket prepared at the cook line.
Tahoe Hot Pot
Bar
177 Highway 50 No. 103
Stateline
Score: 100
June 12
ASPIRE
Continuation
High School
School Kitchen
1680 Bently Parkway
Minden
Score: 100
June 13
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant;
Brook's Bar Kitchen
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 90
Raw meat was not stored in the order of hierarchy.
Food items must be properly labeled with dates and discarded within 7 days after preparation.
Tuna tartar was found at temperatures above 41 degrees.
The cook staff did not prepare sanitation buckets and employees were unable to prepare sanitation buckets with optimal bleach solutions.
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Brook's Bar
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 91
The hand sink must be adequately supllied with soap and disposable towels. Hand sink must not be utilized as dump sinks.
The dishwasher is not functioning properly. Bleach concentration must reach 50 pp, for proper disinfection.
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant;
Banquet Facility
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 90
Two refrigeration units are not functioning properly, beef steak were stored at a temperature ranging from 44-49 degree Fahrenheit.
The high temperature of dish washer is not reaching high enough temperatures for adequate pathogen destruction.
Sanitation buckets must be prepared for each prep station at the beginning of each shift.
Edgewood Tahoe
Bar; main bar
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 100
Edgewood Tahoe
Barbecue
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 100
Organic Ice
Caterer; mobile food vehicle
760 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100
Grind's & Grounds Coffee
Company, LLC.
Mobile Food Vehicle; Coffee, Teas, Muffins.
1398 Meadow Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Alpine Crepes
Caterer; catering
for Temp Events
950 Monument Peak Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 100
June 14
Main Street Baking Co.
Restaurant
1427 Highway 395 No D
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Joasis
Restaurant; Coffee Shop
31 Highway 50 No. 106
Stateline
Score: 100