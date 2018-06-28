Health Inspections for June 27

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

June 11

CC Meneley

Elementary School

School Kitchen

1446 Muir Drive

Recommended Stories For You

Minden

Score: 99

Significant amounts of ice condensate from the freezing unit in the walk-in freezer were noted. Ice was observed on the floor, the shelving underneath the unit on the fan guard, the unit itself and on top of a 20 pound box of frozen broccoli cuts.

Rite of Passage, ATCS

School Kitchen

2560 Business Parkway

Minden

Score: 99

The wash cycle temperature gauge only reached 140 degrees Fahrenheit then appeared to stick at the temperature, the rinse cycle temperature gauge only reached 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit during the full cycle. The temperature reached inside the mechanical dishwasher appeared to be sufficient, however, this machine cannot be used until the dials are repaired/replaced so that the accurate required temperature is mer. The 3 compartment sink was set up to wash,rinse and sanitize the dishes until repairs/replacement is made.

Tahoe Hot Pot

Restaurant

177 Highway 50 No. 103

Stateline

Score: 92

Chemicals were being stored in the food preparation area. Toxic chemicals must be properly segregated from food items to avoid cross contamination. No evidence of cross contamination.

All food items must be properly date labeled and discarded after 7 days.

The dishwashing station was backed up with dirty dishes.

No sanitation bucket prepared at the cook line.

Tahoe Hot Pot

Bar

177 Highway 50 No. 103

Stateline

Score: 100

June 12

ASPIRE

Continuation

High School

School Kitchen

1680 Bently Parkway

Minden

Score: 100

June 13

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant;

Brook's Bar Kitchen

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 90

Raw meat was not stored in the order of hierarchy.

Food items must be properly labeled with dates and discarded within 7 days after preparation.

Tuna tartar was found at temperatures above 41 degrees.

The cook staff did not prepare sanitation buckets and employees were unable to prepare sanitation buckets with optimal bleach solutions.

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Brook's Bar

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 91

The hand sink must be adequately supllied with soap and disposable towels. Hand sink must not be utilized as dump sinks.

The dishwasher is not functioning properly. Bleach concentration must reach 50 pp, for proper disinfection.

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant;

Banquet Facility

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 90

Two refrigeration units are not functioning properly, beef steak were stored at a temperature ranging from 44-49 degree Fahrenheit.

The high temperature of dish washer is not reaching high enough temperatures for adequate pathogen destruction.

Sanitation buckets must be prepared for each prep station at the beginning of each shift.

Edgewood Tahoe

Bar; main bar

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 100

Edgewood Tahoe

Barbecue

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 100

Organic Ice

Caterer; mobile food vehicle

760 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Grind's & Grounds Coffee

Company, LLC.

Mobile Food Vehicle; Coffee, Teas, Muffins.

1398 Meadow Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Alpine Crepes

Caterer; catering

for Temp Events

950 Monument Peak Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 100

June 14

Main Street Baking Co.

Restaurant

1427 Highway 395 No D

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Joasis

Restaurant; Coffee Shop

31 Highway 50 No. 106

Stateline

Score: 100