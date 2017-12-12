Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Nov. 17

Sombreros

Restaurant

219 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 100

Hamdogs

Restaurant

1267 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 92

Do not use absorbent towels to cover foods in storage.

Do not store soiled plates above the doorway into the service area where the mixtures are.

Insecticides and other toxic chemicals were observed being stored over the three compartment sink in the kitchen along with dish ware and utensils.

A half inch of water was observed on the bottom of the right side of the reach-in cooler in the service area.

The majority of equipment used in the kitchen and service area has buildup of old food materials on them. Clean and sanitize equipment before and after use; store in a clean and sanitary condition. (Can opener blade and attached equipment, mixers, etc.)

The two vents on the ice maker and vents on the ceiling in the kitchen and service areas were extremely soiled with a buildup of dust , dirt and grime.

The majority of floors and coving require cleaning and sanitizing on a frequency that insures that these surfaces are maintained in clean and sanitary condition.

Mold growth was observed behind the temporary repair of the gap between the left side of the 3 compartment sink in the back kitchen area and the wall. Remove repair and clean and sanitize the wall.

The majority of the walls and ceilings in the kitchen area require cleaning and sanitizing on a frequency that ensures that webbing is removed and the wall surfaces are maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.

Nov. 20

Johnson Lane

General Store

Restaurant

1392 Johnson Lane

Minden

Score: 100

Johnson Lane

General Store

Market

1392 Johnson Lane

Minden

Score: 100

Nov. 22

Round Hill Pizza

Pizza Restaurant

1327 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Nov. 29

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Mclennan's Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 90

The consumable ice is not well protected. The beverage hose was in direct contact with the ice.

The hand sink that is located around the corner of the bar does not have soap and towels for proper handwashing.

Staff did not prepare sanitation buckets for the bar.

Leftover food. Portions of a customer's leftover food may not be served again, except packaged food. Fruit with the exterior surface intact may be served again. Food must be prepared with the least amount of manual contact to reduce the possibility of cross contamination. Surfaces which may come into contact with food and utensils must be cleaned and sanitized whenever processing changes.

Install lids on all ice buckets to help minimize the risk of cross contamination. Store all ice scoops with their handles pointing up to avoid contact with the ice.

Employees shall maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness and conform to good hygienic practices while working in the food establishment. Employees may consume food only in areas designated for that purpose.