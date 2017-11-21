Health Inspections
November 21, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations
Nov. 9
Michelsen Gasamart Inc
Market
217 Kingsbury Grade
Stateline
Recommended Stories For You
Score: 100
Gardnerville
Elementary School
School Kitchen
1290 Tolar Avenue
Gardnerville
Score: 100
CC Meneley
Elementary School
School Kitchen
1446 Muir Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Nov. 10
Diamond Lodge
Bar
31 Highway 50 #102
Stateline
Score: 100
Nov. 14
China Springs
Youth Camp
School Kitchen
225 China Springs Road
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Aspire Continuation
High School
School Kitchen
1680 Bently Parkway
Minden
Score: 99
2016 Health Permit posted, none for 2017.
Wet Willies Lake Tahoe
Bar; walk up bar
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Nov. 15
The Lodge at
Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant, Main Kitchen
100 Lake Parkway
Stateline
Score: 99
Cloths for wiping up food may be used if they clean, dry and used for no other purpose or stored in an approved sanitizing solution.
Employees are not testing the sanitation solution. Employees must utilize proper test strips when preparing sanitation buckets.
Lucky Beaver Bar
& Burger
Restaurant
31 Highway 50 # 104
Stateline
Score: 99
No sanitation buckets prepared in the kitchen.
Vegetables were not stored in containers with lids.
Temperature of potentially hazardous food is greater than 46 degree Fahrenheit or less than 134 degrees Fahrenheit during storage preparation, display, service or transportation.
Utilize a different refrigerator until this is repaired or replaced.
Lucky Beaver Bar
& Burger
Bar
31 Highway 50 # 104
Stateline
Score: 100
Hunan
Chinese Restaurant
Restaurant
1363 Lampe Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 95
Many empty gallon food cans were observed being used as storage for raw shrimp,other potentially hazardous foods. Use clean sanitary containers for food storage labeled with contents and dated.
Many instances were observed of food containers uncovered in the cold holding units storage areas. Cover all foods when in storage.
Clean, sanitize and maintain the walk-in cooler storage racks in a clean and sanitary condition at all times. Racks in walk-cooler were very soiled with a buildup of old food material.
The kitchen floor drain and the floor/wall coving requires more frequent cleaning and sanitizing. Maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.
Pho Chopstix
Restaurant,
Asian Restaurant
1329 Highway 395 #8
Gardnerville
Score: 95
Thaw potentially hazardous foods (whole frozen chickens) properly under running cold water.
Maintain knives stored on the magnetic racks in a clean and sanitary condition.
Keep deflector plate inside ice machine clean and sanitary at all times and maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.
Maintain the food contact blades on the industrial can openers in a clean and sanitary condition.
Maintain the floors and the floor/wall coving in a clean and sanitary condition.
La Hacienda Carniceria
Market, Retail Grocery
1758 Highway 395 #B
Minden
Score: 100