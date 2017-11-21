Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations

Nov. 9

Michelsen Gasamart Inc

Market

217 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 100

Gardnerville

Elementary School

School Kitchen

1290 Tolar Avenue

Gardnerville

Score: 100

CC Meneley

Elementary School

School Kitchen

1446 Muir Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Nov. 10

Diamond Lodge

Bar

31 Highway 50 #102

Stateline

Score: 100

Nov. 14

China Springs

Youth Camp

School Kitchen

225 China Springs Road

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Aspire Continuation

High School

School Kitchen

1680 Bently Parkway

Minden

Score: 99

2016 Health Permit posted, none for 2017.

Wet Willies Lake Tahoe

Bar; walk up bar

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Nov. 15

The Lodge at

Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant, Main Kitchen

100 Lake Parkway

Stateline

Score: 99

Cloths for wiping up food may be used if they clean, dry and used for no other purpose or stored in an approved sanitizing solution.

Employees are not testing the sanitation solution. Employees must utilize proper test strips when preparing sanitation buckets.

Lucky Beaver Bar

& Burger

Restaurant

31 Highway 50 # 104

Stateline

Score: 99

No sanitation buckets prepared in the kitchen.

Vegetables were not stored in containers with lids.

Temperature of potentially hazardous food is greater than 46 degree Fahrenheit or less than 134 degrees Fahrenheit during storage preparation, display, service or transportation.

Utilize a different refrigerator until this is repaired or replaced.

Lucky Beaver Bar

& Burger

Bar

31 Highway 50 # 104

Stateline

Score: 100

Hunan

Chinese Restaurant

Restaurant

1363 Lampe Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 95

Many empty gallon food cans were observed being used as storage for raw shrimp,other potentially hazardous foods. Use clean sanitary containers for food storage labeled with contents and dated.

Many instances were observed of food containers uncovered in the cold holding units storage areas. Cover all foods when in storage.

Clean, sanitize and maintain the walk-in cooler storage racks in a clean and sanitary condition at all times. Racks in walk-cooler were very soiled with a buildup of old food material.

The kitchen floor drain and the floor/wall coving requires more frequent cleaning and sanitizing. Maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.

Pho Chopstix

Restaurant,

Asian Restaurant

1329 Highway 395 #8

Gardnerville

Score: 95

Thaw potentially hazardous foods (whole frozen chickens) properly under running cold water.

Maintain knives stored on the magnetic racks in a clean and sanitary condition.

Keep deflector plate inside ice machine clean and sanitary at all times and maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.

Maintain the food contact blades on the industrial can openers in a clean and sanitary condition.

Maintain the floors and the floor/wall coving in a clean and sanitary condition.

La Hacienda Carniceria

Market, Retail Grocery

1758 Highway 395 #B

Minden

Score: 100