Hay truck fire closes Highway 395 through Lone Pine

The remains of a hay truck that caught fire and burned in downtown Lone Pine on Saturday morning.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

Two motorists and a deputy rescued the driver of a hay truck from a fiery crash in Lone Pine this morning after it ran into a motel and caught fire.

Highway 395 through Lone Pine is expected to be closed for several hours this morning, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Detours have been established around the wreck in the town located just north of Owens Lake.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the semi crashed into the Mt. Whitney Motel and tipped over onto its side around 3:45 a.m. striking power lines that came down on it, igniting the hay.

The fire spread to an adjacent building and immolated the truck.

A power pole near the Shell and the Carls Jr. collapsed with live wires resting on the truck.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver has been transported for medical treatment and everyone was evacuated from the region.