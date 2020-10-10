Hanging a new banner on their home field

The new banner hanging on the north end of the Douglas Tigers grass soccer field.

Carter Eckl

Douglas High’s soccer field has a new look by way of a 21-foot tall, 70-foot long banner on the north end of the field.

The final touches on the banner were put in place over the course of the week and Douglas High girls’ soccer coach Andrew Robles felt it was the perfect fit for the home pitch.

“This idea came when I first got into the program,” said Robles. “With the success that we have here, … I wanted to put up something to help show all the hard work we do.

“I want something that the kids that are playing here currently, and past alumni, to feel proud of,” said Robles.

As of now, the Douglas High soccer seasons are set to begin February 20 as part of a six-week slate lasting through April 10.