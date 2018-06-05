Hammons leads senior club play

Bill Hammons shot a net 68 to secure first-place in Flight A during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play on May 30 in Washoe Valley.

Hammons won the individual stroke play event by three shots at Toiyabe Golf Club. Gary Raybould carded a score of 71 and took second-place on a tie-breaker over Tom Sawyer.

Flight B was won by Skip Yokota with a score of 67. Jim Puryear shot 69 for second-place, ahead of Gene Gaston at 71 in third-place and Dave Ziegler at 74 in fourth-place.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Yokota on the second hole, Augie Martinez on No. 6, Gary Dalen on No. 8 and Dave Knighton on No. 17.

K-9 charity golf on June 16

Members of the local golf community will have an opportunity to play for the dogs on June 16 when the inaugural Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Charity Tournament is held at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The cost is $75, which includes green fees, range balls and lunch. A K-9 demonstration will be held as part of the day's activities.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9.

Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff's Office K-9 program, which is funded only by private donations and fundraising. Call Priscilla Kramer at 925-876-8116 for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior tournament on Saturday

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be played Saturday at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas football alumni golf tourney on June 29

Early registration ends on Tuesday for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.