Halfway through February already sixth wettest

So far, 2019 has seen the sixth wettest February on record with more than two weeks left to go in the month.

A total of 3.89 inches of precipitation has fallen in Minden as of Friday, according to National Weather Service records.

That tops the 3.82 inches that fell in 1915. It will take another half an inch to make it into fifth place.

A reported 1.3 inches of rain on Thursday filled ditches and streams, and got a pretty substantial rise out of the Carson River.

Ruhenstroth residents reported the creek that passes through their neighborhood filled up with water on Thursday.

Johnson Lane residents also saw increased water through their neighborhood.

While well short of the action stage, the East Fork of the Carson River crested at 12.16 feet at noon Thursday well short of the action stage entering Carson Valley. The river entering Carson City crested early Friday morning at 6.96 feet with another foot to go before action stage.

Snow started to fall in the Valley around 3 p.m. Thursday slowing down the melt-off but turning roads icy.

A few single-vehicle rollovers occurred on Jacks Valley Road through Alpine View Thursday night.

Snow fell on and off through the night leaving a new coating in places.

By Friday morning the sun came out and most of the snow in the Valley was in the process of melting.