Half Marathon will close Highway 50

Runners go past Cave Rock during the 2018 Rock Tahoe Half Marathon.

Provided

More than 1,800 runners are expected to participate June 15 in the 5th annual Rock Tahoe Half Marathon at Lake Tahoe.

Runners will enjoy the south and east shore scenery as they go past Glenbrook, Logan Shoals, Cave Rock, Round Hill Pines, Nevada Beach and Rabe Meadow and wind down over 1,000 feet from Spooner Summit to the finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

About 100 runners are returning to participate in the event, sponsored by Epic Tahoe Adventures, for a fifth time.

“We are truly humbled by the number of runners who return to Rock Tahoe year after year,” Epic Tahoe Adventures’ Jessica Schnoll said. “This year alone, 40 percent of the total registered participants have completed Rock Tahoe before and are returning for a second, third, fourth, or even fifth time.”

“Rock Tahoe introduced me to half marathons five years ago and I’ve come back every year,” said South Lake Tahoe resident and five-year legacy runner Katie Joll. “The serenity of an early morning run by the lake can’t be beat and there’s an amazing vibe to this whole event. I’m looking forward to crossing the finish again to celebrate Rock Tahoe number five this year.”

The race weekend starts with a “Rock the Plaza” Packet Pick-up and Pre-Race Expo from 2 to 8 p.m. June 14 on the Guitar Plaza in front of Alpine Union at the Hard Rock.

The event is open to the public and will feature booths from both local and national sponsors, including samples from Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Nuun, Honey Stinger and more.

Racers can pick up their race packets, snap photos in the digital photo booth and shop all of the official Rock Tahoe Half Marathon merchandise.

Race day begins bright and early the next morning at Spooner Summit with the high-energy Run MC and Kaia Fit getting runners warmed up and pumped up at the start line.

The race features two start times — 7 a.m. for walkers/joggers and 8 for runners.

With seven aid stations on course, the event is fully prepared to meet racers’ hydration and nutritional needs. The aid stations are all hosted by local organizations.

When runners finish the 13.1-mile course, a Finish Line Festival & Post-Race Pool Party will be happening through the day.

Runners receive a free can of Cali Common from Lake Tahoe AleWorX, vanilla dairy-free milk from Ripple, a complimentary massage from Bodhi Tree Massage School and guided stretching from Lake Tahoe Yoga.

The finish line festival features several other vendors plus the return of food trucks including local favorites.

The Rock Tahoe finish line festival is open to the public as well as participants. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. and the first race finisher is expected around 9:15.

Winning times for males and females in 2018 were 1:20:42 by Melvin Nyairo and 1:36:37 by Stephanie Carlsake, respectively. Both will be defending their titles.

Awards are given to the top three men and women, along with the first-third spots in each age/gender group.

Registration was still open for this year’s race with just under 100 left spots as of Tuesday.

For information, visit epictahoe.com.