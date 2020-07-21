Update: East Fork en route to fire above Johnson Lane area

East Fork firefighters are responding to a report of smoke from a lightning strike in the Pine Nuts above Johnson Lane. Multiple reports have been received.

A flash flood warning was issued for Douglas County in the Johnson Lane area at 4:30 p.m. today.

Up to 1 inch of rain is expected in spots.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are reported in the Gardnerville Ranchos this afternoon.

School Board Trustee Linda Gilkerson, who lives in the neighborhood, said she couldn’t hear the meeting over the pounding from the hail at 4 p.m.

Forecasters say they expect damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees.

The area affected includes Gardnerville, Mesa Vista, Paynesville, Centerville and Woodfords.

The weather statement expires at 4:30 p.m.