Gubernatorial candidates keynote Democratic dinner

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak will have dueling keynote speeches in Minden on Feb. 17.

The "Blue Stars Rising Dinner 2018" will be held at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, with doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m.

Other Democratic candidates for constitutional state offices who will attend the event including former Nevada State Treasurer Kate Marshall running for lieutenant governor, State Sen. Aaron Ford running for Attorney General, State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo running for Secretary of State, former Assemblyman Andrew Martin running for treasurer and Catherine Byrne running for controller.

Giunchigliani was an educator for three decades before she was elected to serve as a Clark County commissioner, a position she still holds.

Sisolak is currently chairman of the Clark County commission.

Tickets are $65 each. For more information contact Katherine Winans at jkw@gbis.com or (775) 267-0539.