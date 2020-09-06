Guard unveils memorial to four IHOP shooting victims

Gen. Michael Hanifin talks about the soldiers who were killed during the IHOP shooting on Sept. 6, 2011, at the dedication of a memorial on Sunday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

The three National Guard soldiers killed on Sept. 6, 2011, were meeting at the Carson City IHOP to plan the observance of 10 years since Sept. 11 when a man walked in with a gun and started firing.

Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38, and Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31, were killed in the rampage. Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, was also killed during the incident. All three of the soldiers worked at the Office of the Adjutant General on Fairview Drive in Carson City.

Gen. Michael Hanifin, a Carson Valley resident, was wearing his Gardnerville Freedom 5K shirt for the dedication of a memorial and the three-mile run-walk on Sunday morning.

Hanifin pointed out that the five Nevada Guard members killed in the Silver State exceeded those who’ve been killed in action since Sept. 11.

Run organizer Lt. Col. Laura Boldry said the run was designed to bring the spirits of the dead soldiers back to the National Guard Armory about three miles away.

The memorial was donated by the owners of the Eagle Station shopping center at the site of the former IHOP, which was torn down this year to build a new bank.