Guard receives coronavirus vaccine

Nevada National Guardsmen work a coronavirus testing event on Tuesday in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Kurt Hildebrand

Members of the Nevada National Guard on orders in support of the state’s COVID-19 response — along with Nevada Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry — received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday.

Nevada Guardsmen initially receiving the vaccine will only include members actively working the state’s COVID-19 response efforts at test sites, call centers, joint operations center and others assisting with logistics, warehousing and distribution of food for people in need and personal protective equipment for frontline medical professionals.

The Nevada National Guard activated in support of the state’s COVID-19 response in April of 2020 and is currently set to remain on orders through March of 2021. More than 1,200 Nevada Guardsmen have worked COVID-related missions around the state, the largest and longest state activation in Nevada National Guard history. About 400 are set to remain on orders through March 31, 2021.