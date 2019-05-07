Group going door-to-door surveying emergency readiness

Sheriff's Capt. Ron Michitarian, East Fork Fire Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson, Quad County Public Health Preparedness Communications Specialist Jessica Rapp and Citizens Emergency Response Team Coordinator Dave Thomas. Douglas County Photo

Douglas County Emergency Management is partnering with Quad County Public Health Preparedness to conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response the week of May 13-17. Douglas County is the second jurisdiction in Nevada to conduct the assessment.

The information gathered from the door-to-door surveys will be used to better prepare Douglas County for the next disaster or emergency.

Teams of volunteers will be knocking on doors throughout Douglas County to complete brief surveys about household emergency preparedness. Households are chosen randomly meaning not every neighborhood will be selected and not every household within a neighborhood will be interviewed.

Participation is voluntary and residents can decline to participate at any time. The volunteers will not ask for any personal information such as names or place of birth. All survey responses will be kept confidential. Survey teams will be wearing vests, badges, and special bags that will identify them as team members. Upon completion of the survey, households will be given some emergency preparedness information and tools.

The program is a nationally-recognized survey process developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is possible to conduct the survey through any phase of an emergency including preparation, response, or recovery.

For additional information about the Douglas County CASPER, visithttps://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=15199231

or call 775-283-7536.

The team has created this informational video: