Grant allows library to offer tablets

The Douglas County Public Library received a grant from the Smallwood Foundation to fund the initial purchase of 101 Launchpads and a bookcase for the Minden Library. Launchpads are small tablets that contain a 7-inch high-definition touch-screen, protective "bumper" case, power adaptor, built-in speaker, and audio jack. Each is pre-loaded with high-quality, ad-free apps grouped by age, grade level, topic, and theme. These mobile devices do not use the Internet, making it possible for them to be taken anywhere.

Launchpad collections cover a variety of subjects for different audiences. Adult collections include Brain Games and ESL/language learning. Topics for teens are test preparation courses and casual games. Children can choose from award-winning reading and learning activities; English language arts; and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Devices may be borrowed for three weeks.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.