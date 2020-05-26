Governor taking coronavirus test after learning he might have been exposed

An in-person press conference by the governor set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled after it was learned he might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Governor still plans to provide an update to Nevadans on Tuesday evening, which will be delivered in a prerecorded video from the Governor’s Mansion.

Late last week, Gov. Sisolak visited a workplace where an employee – who was not in the building at the time – has since reported testing positive for the virus. The Governor’s Office learned of the positive test result on Tuesday.

Upon learning of the exposure, the Governor’s Office took immediate and responsible actions to limit his exposure. Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor is cancelling his in-person press conference, pending COVID-19 test results.

The Governor is scheduled to take a test on Wednesday morning and will inform Nevadans of the results when they come in. At no point in the five days since the potential exposure has the Governor exhibited any symptoms.