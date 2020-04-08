Governor shuts down drive-in religious services

National Guardsmen stow masks transferred from California.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a new distancing order that banned places of worship from holding in-person worship services with 10 or more people, including drive-in and pop-up services, for the duration of the emergency.

At least two Douglas County churches were planning drive-up services for Easter Sunday.

Sisolak also ordered sporting and recreational venues that encourage social congregation, including golf courses, public basketball and tennis courts, and publicly accessible swimming pools to close for the duration.

A new Douglas County coronavirus case was announced on Wednesday evening, bringing the total to five active and four recoveries.

A woman in her 30s tested positive for the disease, while a Carson City man became the 10th active case in the capital.

Nevada received 50 ventilators from the state of California today.

The California and Nevada National Guard cooperatively transported the ventilators from Sacramento to Sparks today.

They are being stored safely andthe Nevada Guard will distribute the ventilators upon the direction Gov. SteveSisolak and health officials.

This is the first major shipment of goods the Nevada Guard has received and stored in northern Nevada since being called tostate active duty by Sisolak last week.

About 120 Guardsmen are on orders supporting the COVID-19 response across the state, with about half in Northern Nevada and about half in Southern Nevada.