Governor: ‘Play Ball’ in new emergency directive

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he will be issuing an emergency directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the coronavirus statewide guidance on sports.



The new directive and accompanying guidance will allow for practice, training and competitions for non-contact and minimal-contact sports statewide for both youth and adult sports. Sports leagues must first submit a Preparedness & Safety Plan and comply with all health and safety protocols outlined in the guidance, including strict adherence to social distancing, sanitization and capacity limitations on spectators at sporting events.



“As I have said before, sports are paramount to the mental and physical health, growth and development of leadership skills among our youth,” Sisolak said. “We are enacting these new standards so that those who enjoy competing can begin safely returning to play.”



The directive does not pertain to professional or collegiate sports, and it retains the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s existing authority over when high school sports will resume and the guidelines under which those competitions will resume.

Not all sports will be allowed at this time – only minimal- and non-contact sports as defined in the directive may commence. The sports allowed have been categorized based on contact level and associated risk.