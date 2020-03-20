Governor orders nonessential businesses to shut down or face consequences

A smattering of businesses in Gardnerville were open on Friday, prompting questions online about whether they were essential given the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered businesses that weren’t essential to close down by midnight and granting local governments the power to revoke permits and fine businesses that defied the order.

“This is not the time to try to find loopholes,” Sisolak said. “If your business is not essential you must shut down.”

Sisolak justified the order by saying the sooner the state slows the spread of the coronavirus the more time medical authorities have to react to it.

He said that over three days between Tuesday and Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the state jumped from 64 to 109.

He pointed out that there were only 5,000 acute care beds in the entire state, and 4,000 were in use for things other than the virus.

As of Friday, he said the state didn’t have sufficient supplies to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“The impacts are inevitable,” he said. “How long do we want this to linger. We choose to face facts, and rip off the Bandaid. Our chances of economic recovery are better the sooner we do this.”

Citing the state song, “Home Means Nevada,” he said Nevadans must practice social distancing and “Stay Home for Nevada.”

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, now more than ever we need to heed the warnings of scientists and public health experts who urge that staying home and avoiding contact with others is the absolute best way we can control the spread of the virus right now,” Sisolak said . “This will prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed with severely ill persons and will save the lives of your family, your friends, and your neighbors.”

