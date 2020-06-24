Governor orders masks in public spaces

Health and National Guardsmen work a clinic at Douglas HIgh School on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

Starting Friday, Nevadans will be required to wear facemasks in public spaces, whether they are owned by private or public entities.

According to the new guidelines, face coverings should be worn when standing in line waiting to enter any indoor public space or outside in a public space where it isn’t possible to keep 6 feet from people not in your household.

Employees will be required to wear masks when dealing with the public or when in any space visited by the general public, or walking through common areas.

Masks are not required for children under the age of 2 years old or who have a mental health, or medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a covering.

People who are engaged in strenuous physical activity are also not required to wear a mask.

Business owners are being asked to establish “no mask, no service” policies.

On Wednesday evening, a Douglas boy and girl with a connection to a previously reported case were among eight new cases in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

That brings the active Douglas County cases up to 22 with 38 recoveries. That brings the number of new Douglas cases to 11 in four days.