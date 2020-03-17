Governor orders casinos, bars to close across the state

Genoa Bar, Nevada's oldest thirst parlor, was closed on Tuesday for the first time in memory. Kurt Hildebrand photo

In accordance with an order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak all casinos across the state will close midnight. Tuesday.

“In consultation with Gaming Control Board Chair Sandra Douglass-Morgan, I announced that all gaming machines, devices, tables, games, and any equipment related to gaming activity will be shut down effective midnight tonight,” Sisolak said. “Restaurants and bars located within gaming properties will be subject to the same restrictions as those outlined above.”

Nevada’s Oldest Thirst Parlor was closed on Tuesday, the first time cars weren’t parked in front of the Genoa Bar at 5 p.m. in memory.

Sisolak ordered the closure of pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen.

“Restaurants throughout Nevada, in addition to pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen should be reduced to serving food only in a drive-through, take-out or delivery capacity,” Sisolak said in his statement. “No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice. This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys, and other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food or beverages.”

Bishop Randolph Calvo announced that he was suspending all public Masses celebrated in the counties of Northern Nevada that comprise the Diocese of Reno. Other liturgies, devotions, programs and activities involving more than 10 people are also suspended.

“This is a heavy decision to make given how vital the Eucharist is to our faith; however, after much prayer and deliberation, I do so out of the love of our neighbor that Jesus Christ expects of us and our moral duty to safeguard human life, especially of the vulnerable, and to promote the common good,” Calvo said in a letter to Catholic congregations.

Churches will be open for private prayer and for gatherings of no more than 10 people.