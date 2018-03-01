Gospel, blues group comes to Minden

Little Faith with its roots in Gospel and old school brand of rhythm and blues will bring its brand of upbeat music to Minden on March 9 at the CVIC Hall was the fourth concert in the Carson Valley Arts Council' series. It brings together some of Los Angeles's finest artists and musicians rallying together behind a universal, uplifting, and unifying message. Jazz and blues informed, Little Faith reaches back to American music's bedrock for a lively and genuinely inspirational sound.

Their set lists rely heavily on standards like "John the Revelator" and "I'll Fly Away," but they also display savvy taste in contemporary songs that straddle the line between uplifting secular and gospel, like Buddy & Julie Miller's "Shelter Me" and the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter." The difference between the original and Little Faith's version of "Gimme Shelter," the centerpiece of their 2012 album "Shelter," is emblematic of how they approach material. The Stones emphasize the escalating tension between Keith Richards' guitar and vocalist Merry Clayton, howling as though her life depended on it. Little Faith shift the beat and reinvent the song, peeling back layers of instrumentation at the final chorus, allowing Duggin's rafter-grazing soprano to lead an expanding choir of voices as the band slowly rejoins them en route to a rollicking finish. Their arrangement of Sly Stone's "Stand" brings in pedal steel and harmonica and slows down the original's funky rhythm to a more swaying pace that highlights the empowering lyric.

Little Faith features Jack Maeby, the brilliant, veteran keyboardist who spent decades playing with such revered artists as Etta James, The Chambers Brothers, Solomon Burke and Darlene Love. He first conceived the group in 2010. Jack's musical roots have always been in that gospel New Orleans jazz traditionThe voice of Little Faith is the boundlessly talented singer Nadia Christine Duggin. Nadia has performed with Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Natalie Cole, Patti Labelle, Avril Lavigne, Taylor Hicks and the popular LA band West Indian Girl. Rounding out the group is Ray Wolffe, on vocals and guitar, who LA Weekly has called "the best unsigned singer out there"; in demand session singer and artist John Michael Knowles (City of Faith and Billy Tulsa) who has worked with Sting and Aretha Franklin; session drummer Jesper Kristensen, known as the "funky hound"; and award-winning songwriter and session mainstay Craig Ferguson, on guitar and pedal steel guitar. Members of the group have played with a broad array of icons of classic and contemporary music, and come from wildly disparate beliefs systems, but they all agree on the sheer magnetism of the jazz and gospel idiom.

Little Faith has previously garnered strong radio play on independent and college radio outlets across the country and in Europe, and reached No. 15 on the FAR Roots radio charts. The group has developed a large live band profile throughout Southern and Northern California/Nevada. Recently, Little Faith was named to the official concert artists' roster for the LA County Arts Commission. They strive to include listeners from all faiths, nationalities and walks of life.

The 7 p.m. concert at the CVIC Hall in Minden, on March 9, 2018, featuring Little Faith will be a lively night of music you don't want to miss! Check out Little Faith's music and videos on their website at http://www.littlefaithmusic.com/.

Advance tickets are $24 and $28 at door, under age 18 free. The Concerts will be held at CVIC Hall, Esmeralda Ave, Minden. To purchase 3-Pack Tickets, individual concert tickets or packages: Call 775-782-8207, Online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, Carson Valley Arts Council, 1572 Hwy 395, Suite A, Minden NV 89423. Individual concert tickets are available during business hours at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Advance ticket prices are available till noon on concert date.