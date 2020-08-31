Glider pilot uninjured after emergency landing at Lake Tahoe

A glider crashed at Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

A glider made a crash landing at Lake Tahoe this weekend but the pilot was uninjured and rescued with the help of officials and Good Samaritans.

The United States Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe and Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a glider making an emergency landing at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday about 100 yards offshore and approximately 400 yards east of the public beach at Kings Beach, according to an eyewitness who emailed the Tribune.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the pilot while the Coast Guard towed the glider to shore with the help of some local paddleboarders, officials said.

“(A) Great team effort with our government partner and local residents of the Tahoe basin,” Coast Guard officials said in a social media post.