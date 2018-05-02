Gibson shots ace at Dayton Valley

Joe Gibson of Dayton shot a hole-in-one on the sixth hole last Wednesday at the Dayton Valley Golf Course during a Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club travel tournament.

Gibson used an 8 iron for his ace on the 118-yard, par-3 hole. The shot — witnessed by Paul Lockwood, Tom Harlow and Ray Huntley — helped Gibson win the tournament's C Flight and one of the hole-in-one prizes.

At the end of the Stableford tournament, Nick Paul emerged as the Flight A winner with his score of 43 points. Tom Sawyer took second-place with 41 points, followed by Gary Dalen with 40, Chuck Bell with 39 and Steve Reynolds with 36 to round out the top five.

Flight B was won by Steve Isaacson with a score of 40. Jack Medeiros was one point back at 39 and Jay Stuart took third-place at 37. Ken Cuneo prevailed on a tie-breaker to take fourth-place ahead of Hank Teague, as both players carded scores of 36.

Gibson finished with a 44 in Flight C, one point ahead of Harlow, while Ralph Bothe took third-place at 38. Dino DiCianno won a tie-breaker from Dennis Small to finish fourth, as both players finished at 36.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Dalen on the fourth hole, Gibson with his ace on No. 6, Bill Brown on No. 13 and Harlow on No. 16.

Recommended Stories For You

Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club

Georgia Silva carded a 67 to earn low gross honors in Flight A last Wednesday during the Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club "Throw out Par 5s" tournament in Carson City.

Karen Bowman shot 68 and Suzie Zimmerli 69 to finish second and third respectively in the Flight A low gross scoring on Eagle Valley's East Course. The low net leaders were Pat Gilbert at 49, Karen Bowman at 50 and Suzie at 52.

Flight 2 leaders were Nancee Staley with a low gross score of 76, while Denise Clodjeaux and Louise Smith-Engstrom tied for second place at 81. Low net leaders were Denise and Bonnie MacQuarrie, who tied for first-place at 54, while Gail Nelson was the runner-up with her 55.

Elks junior tournament on June 9

The inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament will be held on June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is being taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and more information is available by calling 265-3181.