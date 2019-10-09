Geology tour of Carson Valley Oct. 19

Carson Valley is shaped by active faults and recurring floods. Theses geology processes combine to make a beautiful landscape but also poses hazards for those of us who call Carson Valley home.

GreenACTnv is hosting a free tour of the geologic hazards around Carson Valley 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19.

Matt McMackin, a retired professor and geology consultant will lead the tour.

“One of my favorite parts of geology is sharing it with others,” he said.

The tour will be in two parts, beginning at 9 a.m. at the River Fork Ranch on Genoa Lane. First it will focus on the faults shaping Carson Valley and the Sierra with a trip to the Genoa Fault. There will be a bring-your-own lunch break at the River Fork Ranch, then at 1 p.m. the focus will shift to flooding and how water shapes our valley by erosion and deposition. The tour will carpool or caravan to the different locations.

There are only 15 spots remain available, reserve a spot with Katherine Winans at jwk@gbis.comor 267-0539 by Oct. 16.