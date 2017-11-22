Genoa’s Hanging Tree

Here's some local history that attracts continual interest. The information is shared by Karen and Rick Dustman of Clairitage Press. You may have heard the tale about Adam Uber's famous curse — uttered just before his hanging by a Genoa mob. But did you know the hanging tree is still there? It sits on the south side of Genoa Lane, just east of Genoa (and a convenient distance from the old-time jail).

The year was 1897, and the crime began with Uber swilling Red Eye — and ended with a gunshot. Hans Anderson was dead and Uber didn't even remember what happened when he finally sobered up in the Genoa Jail. Anderson had been well-liked; Uber had not and a group of locals decided swift justice was the finest flavor. They rushed the jail, demanded the jailer's key, and whisked Uber off for a hasty meeting with the hangman's rope.

However, Uber got off a few choice last words before dropping into the Great Hereafter: he cursed those who did the foul deed "unto seven generations." According to local legend, Uber's curse ultimately came true. Some of the mob died sudden, violent deaths; some committed suicide; but all of them met an unhappy end. Family members, too, reportedly suffered.

They're all gone now, of course; 1897 was a long time ago. But locals say Uber's ghost can still be seen "hanging around" from time to time—either here at the tree, or at the old brick Courthouse which once held his cell. If you decide to pay a visit to the scene of this long-ago murder, consider making a stop at the old Genoa Cemetery as well. Uber is buried there somewhere — in an unmarked grave. Happy History Hunting. For information see http://www.CLAIRITAGE.com.

Celebrate Giving

Giving Tuesday, on Nov. 28, is the counter activity to "Black Friday and Cyber Monday." It's the day when you can give to your community with a donation to your favorite non-profit. The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park is asking your help in making further progress funding their landscaping improvements scheduled for completion in spring 2018. The Landscaping Fund supports various improvements of the park's grounds. $20,000 of the $30,000 needed has already been raised to restore the lawn around the south, east and north sides of the Dangberg ranch house (the west side was completed several years ago). This includes removing the current sod, grading and improving the topsoil, installing a sprinkler system (including for the garden), and planting several trees. Douglas County is joining the effort by replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous old trees, and will manage the project. Western Turf and Hardscapes has pledged to donate the sod. Community members contributing funds by Dec. 15 can have their gifts doubled thanks to a generous contributor (up to $2,500). You will find a "giving form" on the website http://www.dangberghomeranch.org where you may choose to pay with PayPal.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com