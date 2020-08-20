Genoa woman receives Betts scholarship

Van Gelderen



A Carson Valley Middle School special education paraprofessional received the Dr. F. Gregory Betts Education Foundation Honorarium Scholarship.

Genoa resident Anginette Van Gelderen received the award at last week’s Douglas County School Board meeting.

Van Gelderen is currently working to get her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Gelderen was presented with the award by Betts’ wife, Doris.

Betts was Douglas County school superintendent from 1979-1992.

During his leadership he began the first Professional Development Center and was a staunch believer in the power of continuous improvement for teachers and instructional leaders.

His family began the Betts Education Foundation Honorarium Scholarship to support the efforts of district employees, who are working toward the attainment of either a doctorate or master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

The honorarium has been awarded annually.

“Anginette continues to be an asset to our school district and is truly committed to the success of all students,” district officials said. “We are excited to celebrate her dedication to education.”