Genoa Town manager named county public works director

Genoa Town Manager Philip Ritger has been selected as the new county public works director effective Oct. 8, Douglas County announced on Thursday.

Ritger was a finalist for the position of assistant county manager last year.

He has served as the manager for Nevada’s birthplace for the past five years and brings a wealth of management and leadership experience to Douglas County, officials said.

As manager, he was responsible for the financial health of the town. He managed all public works, facility maintenance, professional contracts and related activities.

Prior to becoming town manager, Ritger spent the majority of his career working for entrepreneurial companies in both technical and business management positions. He also was responsible for mentoring colleagues and developing programs and lean business initiatives focused on providing customers with a commitment to quality and service.

Ritger holds a bachelor of arts in chemistry from Lawrence University and a master of science in chemical engineering from Purdue University. He holds 11 patents in the medical device field and has nine journal publications. Philip received certification as a Lean-Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of California, San Diego. He developed and conducted training programs for Lean business practices that encouraged grass roots, bottom-up quality and service improvement initiatives.

"Philip Ritger has been an outstanding asset to our organization providing excellent leadership, guidance and stability," said County Manager Larry Werner. "We are excited to see Phil use his extensive background in this new role leading the Douglas County Public Works Department."

The Douglas County Public Works Director is responsible for planning, organizing and directing all phases of a major public works function which includes, as a minimum, administration, utility systems, roads, facilities, and fleet services.

The position has been open since the retirement of former director Carl Ruschmeyer.