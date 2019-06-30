Update: Estimated restoration of power in Genoa extended to 11:30 a.m.

An NV Energy truck is parked besides a power pole north of Genoa.

outages

A power outage affecting 45 NV Energy customers north of Genoa has been extended another two hours with restoration not expected until 11:30 a.m.

An NV Energy spokeswoman said the Genoa outage is the result of damage to a underground equipment

Troubleshooters were out along Genoa Lakes Drive working to repair the damage.

The outage was first reported at 2:36 a.m. and coincided with a larger outage in eastern Carson City affecting more than 400 customers.

The Carson outage was fixed, but the company has delayed restoration to the Genoa outage twice.

This is the second outage affecting Carson Valley in three days. On Friday evening, 225 NV Energy customers were affected by an outage that lasted more than four hours.

NVEnergy spokeswoman Kristen Saibini said Friday’s outage was caused by tree trimmers.