Genoa Lakes Albatross

Peggy Lyon has celebrated hole-in-one shots before.

What makes her fifth just a little extra special, however, is that her ace on Friday morning went down as a double eagle on the 201-yard par-4 13th hole at The Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes.

For the Minden resident — who played one community college season in her mid-50s — this marked her second hole-in-one on the Genoa Lakes Ranch Course, the other coming in November 2016 on No. 16. Another of her aces came on a 191-yard par-3 at Red Hill Country Club Country Club in Southern California.

"This is my biggest thrill, no doubt," Lyon said. "This was my first double (eagle). It's kind of unusual for females because of the distance so there's a lot of luck involved."

Few golfers ever achieve a hole-in-one and double eagles are even more rare, Ranch Course head pro Chris Detsch pointed out.

"For Peggy to make both on the same hole is pretty amazing," he said. "Peggy is always so upbeat and a pleasure to have around the club. We are lucky to have her as a member at Genoa Lakes."

Recommended Stories For You

Detsch added that Lyon's achievement will be marked on the first tombstone added to the new "Ace's Cemetery" to memorialize hole-in-one shots at The Ranch Course.

Lyon was out with Darlene Tiffany, a fellow "Dawn Patrol" (early morning golf group) player, when she pulled out her driver for the tee shot on No. 13. There were some anxious moments afterward, though.

"I've only actually seen one of my (five) hole-in-one shots go in," Lyon said. "This one, the fairway is kind of undulating and it's kind of banked up. I was just hoping it made the green. There was one ball in the bunker, but it wasn't mine. When I walked toward the green, I couldn't see it, so I thought the ball had gone over the green. When I still couldn't find it, Darlene (Tiffany) said, 'Why don't you look in the hole.' And there it was."

Oh, and by the way, Lyon said she had one other reason to be happy about finding her ball in the cup. Under winter weather conditions, the greens can be a tricky play this time.

"I was happy I didn't have to bring out my putter," she said, laughing.

Lyon said she nearly had another eagle during a round that ended with a score of 76.

Lyon says she still tries to play golf three to four days a week. And eight years ago, she decided to go back to school and play one season for the women's golf team at Santa Ana College in Southern California.

"It was fun, and I was good enough to make the regionals, but it was a very humbling experience to be around those young ladies," Lyon said. "Even at the community college level, those players are very good."

She simply enjoyed seeing those players enjoy the sport as she does.

"Golf is a great game," Lyon said. "I wish it was more embraced at the college and high school level. It's just you and the course, and you have decisions to make, so it's a character-building sport."