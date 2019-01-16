Genoa announces town manager candidates

Of the five candidates under consideration for Genoa Town Manager one is a former resident and another has a Genoa post office box.

South Lake Tahoe resident JT Chevallier operates a digital media company and works as a resort programming coordinator and events manager for Homewood Mountain Resort.

Former Genoa resident and Carson River Community Bank Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dykes is currently a commercial sales manager for Carson Dodge in Carson City.

Carson Valley resident David C. Eglinsdoerfer owned a California real-estate business until November 2018. He moved to Nevada in 2017, and lives in Montaña.

Retired U.S. Marine Chasen E. Getty said he is making the transition from the military.

Whittell High graduate Connie Summers is moving back to Douglas County from Washington D.C. after serving as an office manager for an international legal firm.

The Genoa Town Board is scheduled to meet and discuss the interview process and salary negotiations dealing with the candidates at a meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They are scheduled to actually interview the candidates on Jan. 25.

The town has been under the guidance of Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser since former Town Manager Phil Ritger took the job as county Public Works director in October.