Ranchos residents allowed back in homes after gas leak fixed

About two-dozen Gardnerville Ranchos residences were evacuated after a contractor hit a 3-inch gas main while working on a Redwood Circle condominium.

The break occurred at about 11:10 a.m. and was repaired by 12:30 p.m.

The leak resulted in two condos and a handful of homes being evacuated on Manhattan and Kingston.

There was no report of injuries and the gas didn’t ignite.

Firefighters responded to the break and cordoned off the area after learning the line was too large for them to clamp.

Southwest Gas arrived at about 12:15 p.m. and the line was quickly shut down.

Deputies alerted workers at Bing Pit, which is just south of Redwood Circle to stop any work that might cause a spark on the north side.