Gardnerville students painting mural

A Gardnerville Elementary School student fills in a mural portraying the Carson River watershed.

Special to The R-C

Gardnerville Elementary School students are filling in what amounts to Carson Valley’s biggest coloring book.

A mural is being colored in by students after artist Alanna McDaniel drew on the walls near the school garden.

The school received a $1,000 mini-grant from the Carson Valley Arts Council to support the project.

Teacher Noah De Gastelum said a small portion of the funds were used to pay McDaniel to create the drawing and lead students in painting in the lines.

“The inspiration for the mural came from the Carson River Watershed map created by the Carson Water Subconservancy District,” De Gastelum said. “The mural incorporates the water cycle, plants, animals and pollinators that are native to the Carson Valley with the goal of increasing awareness of the effects they have on the school garden and our community.”

The mural and garden join the school’s habitat created in 2012 with the support of The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as part of its hands-on outdoor learning experience.

“Both projects have relied on the generosity and support of many individuals and businesses in the Carson Valley,” De Gastelum said. “The staff and students at GES are so grateful for all the time, creativity and patience artist, ‘Ms. Alanna’ has shared with them. Stop by and take a look. “

Residents can see the mural and school garden from Toler Avenue.

Gardnerville Elementary is the county’s oldest school, with the original building opening in 1928. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.