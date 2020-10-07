Gardnerville roadwork should wrap up next week

Workers prepare High School Street for new concrete on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

The road project that has northbound Main Street down to one lane in front of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center should be completed by early next week.

There have been a few delays in the project, which was bedeviled by Gardnerville’s early 20th Century infrastructure.

Started Aug. 10, it was supposed to be done in mid-September, Town Manager Erik Nilssen said.

Drainage is a challenge for most projects in Gardnerville and this one wasn’t any exception.

Nilssen said that if the planned grades had been followed for the storm drains they would have wound up over the sidewalk instead of under it.

As it is the drains are so shallow that the sidewalks required rebar to reinforce them.

The project could be done by Friday with lights operational and High School Street open by Tuesday.

Nilssen said that because the project went past its contracted timing, it appears that it will be up to $80,000 when done.

On Tuesday, the Gardnerville Town Board voted 5-0 to extend a construction management contract with Lumos and Associates to complete the project.

Because the project is partially funding with federal money, an inspector needs to be onsite full time.

The town budgeted $100,000 for the project that will also see flashing crosswalk beacons installed at High School and Mill streets.