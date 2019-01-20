Gardnerville plans trash rate increase

Gardnerville residents and businesses will see an increase in their trash rates in the near future after Town Board members approved the first reading of the increase.

The increase will mean the current residential rate will go from $58 to $60.32 a quarter. It must undergo a second public hearing before it can be implemented.

Commercial rates would go from $23 a month to $24.61

Minden and Gardnerville have their own trash collection separate from Douglas Disposal, which serves the rest of the East Fork Township outside of the towns.

The commercial rate increase will cover increased costs of fuel and maintenance.

The last change was made in 2015. At the current rate, the sanitation budget would experience a $36,028 shortfall.

"This increase in the town rates will eliminate the projected shortfall," Dallaire said. "The new rate would allow for this rate to remain the same for the next two years depending on growth in the town."

Depending on what the board does at its meeting in February, the new rates could take effect on March 1.