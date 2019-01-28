Gardnerville man arrested in multiple sexual assaults on minors

A Gardnerville man was arrested by South Lake Tahoe Police in connection with multiple sexual assaults on minors at a business in South Lake Tahoe.

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriquez is charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on minors under the age of 14.

South Lake Tahoe authorities are urging anyone with information in the case to contact authorities at 530-542-6100 or secret witness at 530-541-6800 on case No. 1901-1341