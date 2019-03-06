Gardnerville fighter Adie gets in the cage Saturday at MontBleu

Justin Dean "JD" Adie was picked on growing up as a chubby kid in Gardnerville.

As a way to stick up for himself and combat bullies, Adie studied martial arts.

It worked and nobody picks on Adie anymore.

If they do, well, watch out.

Adie, 41, is a black belt in Brazilian jujitsu, he is unbeaten in his mixed martial arts career and is the 21st-ranked amateur heavyweight in the western United States out of 275 active fighters and is third out of 43 in Nevada.

He will look for another win Saturday when he gets into the cage to grapple with South Lake Tahoe resident Ryan Wallace during WFC 100 at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline.

Adie ran into Wallace this past weekend while at Walker's, his 7-year-old son, wrestling tournament.

"Ryan, he's a good guy," Adie said. "He's the South Tahoe wrestling coach, we shook hands and I told him I was looking forward to our competition and he said the same."

There will be not striking, just grappling, for a championship belt. To win, it must be by submission.

"Groundwork is my game," Adie said.

Adie gives all credit to his wife, Brook, for helping and pushing him to accomplish his goals, the main one is to stay in shape.

After getting through Carson Valley Middle School and Douglas High School, Adie got away from jujitsu.

But when Brook became pregnant with their future twins, Sage and Sierra, who are 12 now, he figured it was time to get back to work.

"In 2006, I was about 350 pounds and my wife was pregnant with our twins," Adie said. "I was about to be a father and did jujitsu as a way to get back into shape."

Adie trains at the JREAM Academy in Carson City after he gets off from his job as a dual certified waster water operator for the Indian Hills General Improvement District.

That's where his wife really gives him support, by taking care of the kids while he pursues his goals.

"I've been training pretty hard, but it's difficult with three kids who are involved in their own sports," Adie said. "But they're all awesome and supportive. My wife has always pushed me. They all understand I'm trying to do my best in life. Just because you're not a kid anymore, doesn't mean you stop having goals."

Stepping into the cage in the MontBleu Showroom won't fill Adie's stomach with butterflies.

He's fought a couple of times at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in a Reno and feels that walking into big venues competing is something he was meant to do.

What excites him more is the support he gets from friends and family, and figures he'll have a lot of people in the seats Saturday night.

His fans, combined with Wallace's fans from South Lake Tahoe, it should be a pretty fun atmosphere.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and fights begin at 8.

Value tickets are $30, premium seats are $50 and VIP seats are $100.

"It's a fun thing to walk out and people are cheering your name," Adie said. "I've always had tons of support form friends and family. It's a pretty neat experience."