Gardnerville Elementary celebrates veterans

About 40 veterans representing every service were honored by Gardnerville Elementary School students on Thursday.

Hundreds of students watched the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard present color, pledged allegiance to the flag and participated in a patriotic play as part of the annual event that started off the Veterans Day weekend.

Wyatt Estes led the pledge of allegiance because his father, Bryan is in the Army Reserves.

Camden Flory was selected to read a history of Veterans Day because his father, Greg, is a retired Army master sergeant.

“We have several staff members who have family members who are serving here and abroad, or who have been lost,” Principal Shannon Brown.

A chair in the front row was left open for service members who have

“We can do what we do in the United States of America because of the people who are sitting up here in front of you,” Brown said in calling for a round of applause for the veterans.

Carson Valley Marines are invited to a cake-cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Friday in honor of the service’s 244th birthday, which is Sunday.

The cake cutting ceremony is at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office training room on Water Street.

Also on Friday, Tahoe Douglas Elks and military groups will be decorating veterans’ graves 8:30 a.m. at East Side Memorial Park.

Local, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday for Veterans Day.

An effort to raise money for wreaths at the Garden Cemetery will include tours of veterans graves 1-3 p.m. Monday. Admission is $10.

The tour will visit the graves of four, World War II veterans killed in action including Wilbur Frank, Harlan Fricke, Walter Leehman and Kenneth Storke and the grave of Michael Bylinowski killed in Action during the Vietnam War. The tour will also visit the grave of an unknown soldier buried in the Garden Cemetery.

Eastside Memorial is also doing a Wreaths Across America project on Dec. 14.

For the ninth year, the Carson Valley Inn in Minden is serving a free spaghetti lunch to all veterans and active military plus a guest 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

“We’ve observed so many interesting interactions at this event over the years,” said Inn General Manager Steve Chappell. “Some share military stories with others, some talk current events as they make new friends with a common bond, a few just eat quietly and leave. All express their appreciation either verbally or with a thankful smile.”

Grand Prix Car Wash, 1295 Main St., is offering free $6 car washes to veterans on Veterans Day.