Gardnerville demonstration peaceful

A Black Lives Matter demonstration and counter demonstration were conducted on either side of Main Street in front of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville on Saturday.

There were no reports of arrests, property damage or injuries as a result of the protest, which drew about 60 people to sidewalks on either side of the street.

The Record-Courier reached out to the demonstration’s organizer but has yet to hear back.

There has been significant concern across Carson Valley that the violence from protests elsewhere might spill into the community.

A June 6 claim on social media that two busloads of protesters were headed for the area spurred the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to post to their Facebook page after receiving multiple reports online and by phone.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing a national registry for adjudicated police misconduct and supports alternative responses to mental illness and homelessness cases.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is calling a special session of the Legislature to balance the budget, something that Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said would also look at further police reforms.

The Legislature mandated body cameras for Nevada law enforcement officers in 2017.