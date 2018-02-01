Gardnerville celebrates Year of the Dog

It might seem like every year in Douglas County is the Year of the Dog, but longtime resident Sonia Carlson is making it official.

Carlson has been presenting Chinese New Year since 2001 at a variety of locations, including schools.

This year, she and daughter Ingrid will be celebrating the celestial event 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Carlson grew up in the Fujian province of southeastern China and immigrated to the U.S. in 1987.

She said that her presentations typically involve the audience, but in a different way.

"We usually do a lot of dances from different regions," she said. "This year, I'm going to ask the audience that if they have a book about China, that they share their favorite part."

Audience participation is always an important part of Carlson's presentation.

"We always involve the audience," she said. "I have a lot of props and costumes on display. I'm going to have the audience sing the songs, come and join us with dancing.

Carlson said she also has several calligraphy sets so audience members can practice that art.

She said she plans to wrap up with a book signing.

Chinese New Year is actually Feb. 16 this year.